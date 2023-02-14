Michael Gordon Jackson released on bail after being accused of child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Gordon Jackson, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, was released on bail Monday at the Court of King’s Bench.

Jackson was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after he allegedly abducted his daughter to keep her from receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in November 2021.

Jackson had made an appearance on Live With Laura-Lynn on Rumble, telling the host that he does not want his daughter to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and “kept her” after his visitation during the Nov. 11. 2021 long weekend.

The girl’s mother, Mariecar Jackson, was granted full custody of her daughter by the court during the search.

RCMP arrested Jackson in February 2022 in Vernon, B.C. after three months.

Mariecar’s daughter was found with him and reunited with her mother.