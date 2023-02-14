Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police seek 84-year-old reported missing in Finch, Martin Grove area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 5:04 pm
Toronto police say it has arrested three people who fraudulently sold a home while its owners were out of the country. A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Toronto police say it has arrested three people who fraudulently sold a home while its owners were out of the country. A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for an elderly man reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said the 84-year-old, whose first name is Rattan, was last seen on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., in the Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road area.

Read more: 3 dead, 1 injured after ‘very violent’ crash on Highway 427 off-ramp to Dundas: OPP

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said he is five feet two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has a grey and black beard.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, a grey T-shirt, a brown toque, brown socks and dark blue slippers.

Trending Now

Police said a command post has been set up at the Albion Mall.

Toronto police identify missing persons by only their first names.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Policemissing personTPSMissing ManToronto Missing PersonToronto Missing Manmissing man toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers