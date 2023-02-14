Toronto police seek 84-year-old reported missing in Finch, Martin Grove area

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for an elderly man reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said the 84-year-old, whose first name is Rattan, was last seen on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., in the Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road area.

Police said he is five feet two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has a grey and black beard.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, a grey T-shirt, a brown toque, brown socks and dark blue slippers.

Police said a command post has been set up at the Albion Mall.

Toronto police identify missing persons by only their first names.

