Crime

6 arrested in connection with homicides on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 3:29 pm
Six people have been arrested in connection to two homicides that occurred in January and February this year, Winnipeg police say.
Six people have been arrested in connection to two homicides that occurred in January and February this year, Winnipeg police say.
Six people have been arrested in connection with two homicides that occurred two weeks ago, Winnipeg police say.

On Jan. 29, officers found 40-year-old Carl George Wescoupe dead in a hotel suite in the 600 block of Main Street after 5:30 p.m.

Three days later, on Feb. 1, officers found 40-year-old Lee James Boulette dead at a home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue. Officers were directed to the home after going to a hotel in the 800 block of Main Street where a man had gone for help after having been stabbed.

Read more: Winnipeg police find homicide victim thanks to tip from man stabbed at Main Street hotel

Officers say both incidents were linked, several suspects were identified, and the attacks are not believed to be random.

Six men have been charged, five of them with first-degree murder and one with manslaughter. Their ages are 27, 39, 33, 39, 31 and 54.

All six men have been detained.

