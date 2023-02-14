Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife will weaken environmental management

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 2:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Environmental groups concerned with splitting of Alberta ministries'
Environmental groups concerned with splitting of Alberta ministries
Environmental groups are raising concerns for parks management and protected areas after the recent shuffle in Alberta’s cabinet divided one ministry into two. Jaclyn Kucey explains. – Oct 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some scientists and conservation groups say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed to ministries that may not share the same priorities.

They say the United Conservative Party government is in the process of hiving off most of the remaining functions of the Alberta Fish and Wildlife department from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas to other ministries.

Read more: Alberta group worries new cabinet could threaten environmental protections for parks

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Scientists who allocate wildlife harvests from fishing limits to hunting tags are being transferred to Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism.

Those who run the province’s fish hatchery program now work for Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation.

Trending Now

Longtime fisheries biologist Lorne Fitch says the changes will dilute the province’s ability to manage its wildlife.

Story continues below advertisement

Devon Earl of the Alberta Wilderness Association says splitting up Fish and Wildlife will make it harder for scientists trying to conserve populations to work together.

Read more: Critics believe Alberta’s new anti red-tape legislation could do more harm on environment

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

An Alberta Environment spokesman says changes are coming to Alberta Fish and Wildlife but for now it remains within the ministry.

Click to play video: 'Angling restrictions start Saturday for parts of southwestern Alberta'
Angling restrictions start Saturday for parts of southwestern Alberta
Alberta GovernmentUnited Conservative PartyAlberta EnvironmentConservationAlberta ParksAlberta TourismAlberta fish and wildlifeenvironmental protectionWildlife managementAlberta Environment and Protected AreasAlberta Agriculture and Irrigation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers