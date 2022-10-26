Menu

Environment

Alberta group worries new cabinet could threaten environmental protections for parks

By Bob Weber The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta parks to lose protected status'
Alberta parks to lose protected status
WATCH (Aug. 27, 2020): Grace Wark from the Alberta Wilderness Association joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss how 85 sites in Alberta will lose their protected status once the provincial government removes them from the parks system. – Aug 27, 2020

An environmental group warns last week’s changes to the governing United Conservative Party cabinet could threaten protections for Alberta’s parks and wildlands.

In her first cabinet since becoming premier, Premier Danielle Smith divided responsibility for parks and so-called “protected areas” between two different ministries.

Read more: Alberta premier’s new cabinet includes familiar faces in prominent roles

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society says the changes mean that almost 94 per cent of Alberta’s parks, recreation areas and wildland parks will be managed by the Ministry of Forestry, Parks and Tourism.

Alberta Environment will manage protected areas — only five per cent of the lands it used to.

“When you’re putting the vast majority of the land base we call parks and protected areas in with forestry and tourism, it could change the management intent of those places,” society director Katie Morrison said Wednesday.

“It could shift it away from the protection of ecological values to potential industrial or inappropriate activities.”

Morrison said creating a distinction between parks and protected areas makes no administrative sense.

Click to play video: 'Alberta planning 8 new parks for land protection and recreation'
Alberta planning 8 new parks for land protection and recreation

A spokesperson from Forestry, Parks and Tourism did not return a request for comment.

The department, under new minister Todd Loewen, now has responsibility for the Provincial Parks Act and Willmore Wilderness Park Act. Those pieces of legislation and the protections they contain haven’t changed.

However, Morrison pointed out that under the government’s red tape reduction efforts, the regulations that implement those protections can now be altered on ministerial whim without public notification or consultation.

Read more: Critics believe Alberta’s new anti red-tape legislation could do more harm on environment

She added that the United Conservatives, under former premier Jason Kenney, have already tried unpopular reforms to the province’s parks. Former environment minister Jason Nixon proposed privatizing management of some parks and removing a large number of others from the provincial list.

The government backed away from those proposals after a public outcry.

“We’ve seen this government try to remove some of these protections from some of these parks. Albertans really rose up against that,” Morrison said.

“We are going to be watching very closely.”

Click to play video: '‘Piled in heaps’: Large amounts of garbage found in Kananaskis by parks officials'
‘Piled in heaps’: Large amounts of garbage found in Kananaskis by parks officials

 

Alberta politicsAlberta EnvironmentAlberta UCPAlberta ParksAlberta TourismDanielle Smithenvironmental protectionTodd LoewenCanadian Parks and Wilderness SocietyAlberta cabinetAlberta ForestryProvincial Parks ActWillmore Wilderness Park Act
© 2022 The Canadian Press

