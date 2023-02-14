London Health Sciences Centre sets record with babies born in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Science Centre is celebrating an “exciting milestone” as the number of babies born there in 2022 sets a new record.

In total, there were 6,139 births, a three per cent increase from LHSC’s previous record of 5,964 back in 2021.

Despite the high volume of deliveries last year’s “baby boom” created, the hospital says it was able to “ensure expectant patients continued to receive high-quality care.”

“Seeing a record number of births at LHSC this past year does not come without its challenges,” said Amanda Williams, director of the Women’s Care Program at LHSC, in a statement.

“We are so thankful to our staff for their hard work and dedication to patient care amid the pressures this volume of deliveries had on our system,” she said. “This milestone is truly an acknowledgement of the expertise and quality of care our team continues to provide to expectant parents across our region.”

Incredible milestone alert! A record-breaking 6,139 babies were born at LHSC in 2022! That’s 6,139 times that lives were changed, tears were shed, and our dedicated teams showed up for your biggest moments. Thank you to all of the families who shared their photos and stories! pic.twitter.com/TtzbfrAkag — London Health Sciences Centre (@LHSCCanada) February 14, 2023

As LHSC serves one of the largest, single-site birth units in Canada, the hospital reported that approximately 69 per cent of deliveries were London-based patients last year. Additionally, 18 per cent were from southwestern Ontario, 11 per cent from Middlesex County, and two per cent were from other regions across the province.

View image in full screen Twins Charles and Charlotte, born to parents Sarah and Adam and big sister Olivia on March 30, 2022. London Health Science Centre (LHSC)

The new record comes as LHSC announced last week that its fertility clinic would be closing its doors after 50 years.

“Welcoming a new baby is a very exciting time for parents,” wrote Nash Syed, president of Children’s Hospital at LHSC, in a statement. “We are honoured to have been a part of this very special time for families.”

Now into the new year, hospital officials say that the volume of births occurring at LHSC “doesn’t show sign of slowing down” as staff have helped deliver 613 babies as of early February.

“As our population in Southwestern Ontario continues to grow, we are excited to build on this milestone, and continue to support patients through our legacy of the best possible care, from the early moments of a child’s life,” Syed added.