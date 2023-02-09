London Health Sciences Centre fertility clinic closing after 50 years

Send this page to someone via email

A significant change in fertility services was announced Thursday by London Health Sciences Centre.

LHSC says it will close its fertility clinic at the end of March after 50 years of operation.

In its place, a new Omega Fertility Center run by LHSC physicians and members of the obstetrics and gynecology department will be opening sometime this spring or summer on Commissioners Road West.

“I would personally like to thank the incredible team at The Fertility Clinic for their dedication, compassion and commitment to supporting individuals and families in our care,” Nash Syed, president of LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, said in a prepared statement.

“This legacy of care our patients received will be remembered for generations to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

LHSC’s fertility clinic was one of the first in Canada when it opened in 1972. Throughout its 50 years, LHSC says it has resulted in more than 4,500 births through reproductive technologies.

The health authority says the clinic has helped couples, single parents and members of the LGBTQ2 community plan, procreate and start a family through innovative health-care technologies.

Services the clinic provided included in vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, intrauterine insemination, donor insemination, fertility preservation and onco-fertility preservation, which preserves sperm or eggs before a patient undergoes cancer treatment.

Patients currently receiving service with the LHSC fertility clinic will be receiving a letter within the next 10 days with more information about the changes.