Man sent to hospital following shooting in Brantford, Ont.

Police say a man was sent to hospital following a shooting in central Brantford, Ont., early Tuesday.
Investigators believe the incident happened around 9 a.m. at a residence on Nelson Street near Brock Street.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and detectives are suggesting the matter was “not random.”
Brantford police say the investigation is still active and they’re seeking video surveillance between 8:30 and 9:10 a.m. from a nearby residence.
Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.
