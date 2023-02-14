Man sent to hospital following shooting in Brantford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man was sent to hospital following a shooting in central Brantford, Ont., early Tuesday.

Investigators believe the incident happened around 9 a.m. at a residence on Nelson Street near Brock Street.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and detectives are suggesting the matter was “not random.”

Brantford police say the investigation is still active and they’re seeking video surveillance between 8:30 and 9:10 a.m. from a nearby residence.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

