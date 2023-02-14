Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sent to hospital following shooting in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 1:31 pm
Brantford police believe an early morning shooting Feb. 14, 2023 at a residence in the city was "not a random act.". View image in full screen
Brantford police believe an early morning shooting Feb. 14, 2023 at a residence in the city was "not a random act.". Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man was sent to hospital following a shooting in central Brantford, Ont., early Tuesday.

Investigators believe the incident happened around 9 a.m. at a residence on Nelson Street near Brock Street.

Read more: Inquest date set for man killed during St. Catharines, Ont. police-involved shooting

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and detectives are suggesting the matter was “not random.”

Brantford police say the investigation is still active and they’re seeking video surveillance between 8:30 and 9:10 a.m. from a nearby residence.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
Brantfordtargeted shootingBrantford PoliceBrock StreetNelson StreetBrantford shootingnelson street shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers