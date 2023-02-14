Menu

Canada

Father seemed agitated ahead of girls’ murders, grandmother tells Quebec inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 12:47 pm
Amélie Lemieux, centre, is comforted by family members as she holds pictures of her two daughters, Romy and Norah Carpentier, at a memorial in Lévis, Que., on Monday, July 13, 2020. The maternal grandmother of two young Quebec girls killed by their father in July 2020 says he was more agitated and nervous in the lead up to killings.
Amélie Lemieux, centre, is comforted by family members as she holds pictures of her two daughters, Romy and Norah Carpentier, at a memorial in Lévis, Que., on Monday, July 13, 2020. The maternal grandmother of two young Quebec girls killed by their father in July 2020 says he was more agitated and nervous in the lead up to killings. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
The maternal grandmother of two young Quebec girls killed by their father in July 2020 says he seemed agitated and nervous in the lead up to the murders.

Gaétane Tremblay testified Tuesday at a coroner’s inquest investigating the deaths of 11-year-old Norah and six-year-old Romy, who were murdered by Martin Carpentier in the woods near St-Apollinaire, Que., southwest of Quebec City, before he killed himself.

Tremblay says Carpentier had told her he did not want to go through with his plan to divorce the girls’ mother or move from his home next door to Tremblay.

She says Carpentier often talked of money problems and about losing access to the children — even though he was repeatedly told by friends and family that those concerns were unfounded.

Tremblay says Carpentier told her in May 2020 he didn’t like seeing his kids being cared for by the boyfriend of his wife, Amélie Lemieux, from whom he had separated in 2015.

She says on the day the girls’ disappeared, Carpentier told her he was going to take his daughters out for ice cream but never returned.

The search for the girls and their father turned into a multi-day police manhunt that gripped the province. Since the killings, questions have arisen about the quality of the police investigation.

Click to play video: 'Quebec coroner rules SQ waited too long to issue Amber Alert for Carpentier sisters'
Quebec coroner rules SQ waited too long to issue Amber Alert for Carpentier sisters
Quebec provincial policeQuebec coronerMartin CarpentierRomy CarpentierNorah CarpentierAmélie LemieuxQuebec coroner inquestCarpentier sistersSt-ApollinaireCarpentier inquestCarpentier sisters deathsCarpentier sisters disappearance
