Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hearing set for Cobourg police officer facing discreditable conduct charges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 12:34 pm
A Cobourg Police Service constable has a hearing in November after being charged with two counts of discreditable conduct. View image in full screen
A Cobourg Police Service constable has a hearing in November after being charged with two counts of discreditable conduct. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A hearing has been set for a Cobourg Police Service constable facing two counts of discreditable conduct.

According to the service, Const. David Periard is scheduled to appear before a hearing officer on Nov. 8, 2023, at Victorial Hall on 55 King St. West.

Read more: Cobourg Police Service constable faces discreditable conduct charges

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say an investigation was launched into Periard’s conduct while he was on secondment at the Ontario Police College in June 2021. The charges under the Police Service Act were laid in November 2021 and stem allegations while Periard was acting as an instructor at the college.

Trending Now

The officer was released from his contract at the college.

Police on Monday said one count of discreditable conduct is for an alleged racial comment he made to a police recruit.

Story continues below advertisement

The other count of discreditable conduct is for allegedly “acting in a disorderly manner or in a manner prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit upon the reputation of the Cobourg Police Service constituting an offence against discipline.”

The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 to 10 and  being led by hearing officer Greg Walton, a retired OPP superintendent.

“We hold our members accountable for their actions while on and off duty,” stated police service chief Paul VandeGraaf.

“Any allegation against one of our members is taken seriously. Our members provide exemplary service to the community; the alleged conduct impacts trust and confidence in the police. We will work to restore community trust. We continue to respect the process and wait for the outcome of the hearing.”

Cobourg Police Servicecobourg policeDiscreditable ConductOntario Police CollegeConst. David Periardpolice officer discreditable conduct
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers