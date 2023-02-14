Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 11:45 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, pulled lower by losses in the financial, industrial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.38 points at 20,664.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.25 points at 34,066.68. The S&P 500 index was down 12.80 points at 4,124.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.78 points at 11,875.01.

Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite posts small gain, U.S. markets rise more than one per cent

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.94 cents US compared with 74.95 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.13 at US$79.01 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,865.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.07 a pound.

moneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stockstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers