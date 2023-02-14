S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, pulled lower by losses in the financial, industrial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.38 points at 20,664.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.25 points at 34,066.68. The S&P 500 index was down 12.80 points at 4,124.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.78 points at 11,875.01.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.94 cents US compared with 74.95 cents US on Monday.
The March crude contract was down US$1.13 at US$79.01 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,865.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.07 a pound.
