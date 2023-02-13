Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points in late morning trading, U.S. markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 11:44 am
As of closing Wednesday, Dec. 21, Canada's main stock index has dropped 12 per cent from the all-time high it hit in the spring. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto displays the level of the TSX close on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Strength in the technology, financial and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.09 points at 20,710.21.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite largely unchanged Friday, U.S. markets mixed

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 273.34 points at 34,142.61. The S&P 500 index was up 35.54 points at 4,126.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 150.43 points at 11,868.55.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.90 cents US compared with 74.84 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 22 cents at US$79.50 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.00 at US$1,863.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.05 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

