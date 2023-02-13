S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points in late morning trading, U.S. markets also up

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the technology, financial and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.09 points at 20,710.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 273.34 points at 34,142.61. The S&P 500 index was up 35.54 points at 4,126.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 150.43 points at 11,868.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.90 cents US compared with 74.84 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 22 cents at US$79.50 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.00 at US$1,863.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.05 a pound.