Owner charged, dogs to be euthanized after attack on 9-year-old Manitoba girl

A dog owner in Thompson, Man., is facing charges and three dogs will be euthanized after a nine-year-old girl was attacked and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said they were called to Baffin Crescent in the northern Manitoba city on the evening of Feb. 1 about dogs thathad been spotted chasing kids in the area.

After an investigation, police determined that the girl was walking to a friend’s house when three dogs jumped on her, knocked her to the ground, and started biting her and ripping her jacket.

People passing by were able to chase the dogs off and get the girl to family, who rushed her to hospital. She was later taken to Winnipeg for surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tracked down the dogs and a 31-year-old man, the owner of two of them and a neighbour of the victim. The third dog didn’t belong to him, but was under his care at the time of the attack. The man has been charged with criminal negligence and has been banned from owning animals in Thompson.

A hearing by the city’s animal services led to the decision that all three animals — two Belgian Malinois and a German Shepherd — will be put down.