Crime

Child bitten by Winnipeg police dog during school visit

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 6:59 pm
A Winnipeg police dog has been removed from active service after police say a child was bitten during a school visit Wednesday. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police dog has been removed from active service after police say a child was bitten during a school visit Wednesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg police dog has been removed from service after police say a child was bitten during a school visit Wednesday.

A Winnipeg police K9 unit was at Samuel Burland School as part of a classroom visit when police say a student was bitten by a police dog around 11 a.m.

The child was injured and received medical care before being taken to hospital, police said in a release later in the day Wednesday.

Police did not give details about the child’s age or release any further information about their condition.

Samuel Burland School is a kindergarten to Grade 8 school at 900 St. Mary’s Rd. in St. Vital.

Police described the dog as a “single-purpose drug detection dog” that’s “not trained in aggression or apprehension.”

Police say they are investigating.

The dog has been taken out of active service until the review has been completed, police said.

