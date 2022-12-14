Child bitten by Winnipeg police dog during school visit

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg police dog has been removed from service after police say a child was bitten during a school visit Wednesday.

A Winnipeg police K9 unit was at Samuel Burland School as part of a classroom visit when police say a student was bitten by a police dog around 11 a.m.

The child was injured and received medical care before being taken to hospital, police said in a release later in the day Wednesday.

Police did not give details about the child’s age or release any further information about their condition.

0:39 Girl, service dog attacked near Grace Hospital by masked man, Winnipeg police say

Samuel Burland School is a kindergarten to Grade 8 school at 900 St. Mary’s Rd. in St. Vital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described the dog as a “single-purpose drug detection dog” that’s “not trained in aggression or apprehension.”

Police say they are investigating.

The dog has been taken out of active service until the review has been completed, police said.