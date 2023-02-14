Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drunk driving call in Cambridge leads to arrest of 2 GTA men in connection with numerous break-ins

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 10:23 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police have made a pair of arrests in connection with more than a dozen break-ins at businesses across the region over the end of last year into the first six weeks of this one.

According to a release, there were a total of 16 break-ins between Dec. 3, 2022 and Feb. 10 in which the bandits made off with $50,000 worth of products from businesses.

Read more: Kitchener high school placed under hold and secure as Waterloo police investigate

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Feb. 10 at around 6:40 a.m., a resident called police after spotting a potential drunk driver near Fountain Street and Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge, according to police.

Trending Now

When officers tracked down the vehicle, police say they immediately arrested the driver for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle as well as the passenger for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers were also said to have found methamphetamine, heroin and stolen property as they conducted a search of the vehicle.

Read more: Pair arrested, drugs seized after Waterloo police officers find stolen car in Kitchener

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

A 33-year-old man from Toronto was behind the wheel and is facing charges including operation while impaired by a drug, possession of suspected methamphetamine and possession of suspected heroin.

The driver and a 34-year-old man from Brampton who was in the passenger’s seat are also both facing 33 charges including breach of release order, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter to commit theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Kitchener newsToronto crimeWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeToronto man arrestedCambridge arrestsBrampton man arrestedFountain Street CambridgeShantz Hill Road Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers