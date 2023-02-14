Drunk driving call in Cambridge leads to arrest of 2 GTA men in connection with numerous break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have made a pair of arrests in connection with more than a dozen break-ins at businesses across the region over the end of last year into the first six weeks of this one.

According to a release, there were a total of 16 break-ins between Dec. 3, 2022 and Feb. 10 in which the bandits made off with $50,000 worth of products from businesses.

On Feb. 10 at around 6:40 a.m., a resident called police after spotting a potential drunk driver near Fountain Street and Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge, according to police.

When officers tracked down the vehicle, police say they immediately arrested the driver for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle as well as the passenger for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The officers were also said to have found methamphetamine, heroin and stolen property as they conducted a search of the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man from Toronto was behind the wheel and is facing charges including operation while impaired by a drug, possession of suspected methamphetamine and possession of suspected heroin.

The driver and a 34-year-old man from Brampton who was in the passenger’s seat are also both facing 33 charges including breach of release order, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter to commit theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.