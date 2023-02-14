Police looking for driver and truck involved in Midland hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are asking for the public’s help finding a driver and vehicle involved in a severe hit and run in downtown Midland.

A Midland man has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Midland late last week.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on King Street between Scotiabank and Maple Pub around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Police say the man had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle headed northbound.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Dodge Ram crew cab pickup truck, grey or olive in colour, with tinted windows.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with any information on the possible vehicle or driver or dashcam video to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).