Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police looking for driver and truck involved in Midland hit and run

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 10:26 am
FILE A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
FILE A police car with flashing lights. MR/TXB
Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are asking for the public’s help finding a driver and vehicle involved in a severe hit and run in downtown Midland.

A Midland man has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Midland late last week.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on King Street between Scotiabank and Maple Pub around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Read more: Police in Barrie, Ont. seek suspect wanted in connection with 3 robberies

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say the man had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle headed northbound.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Dodge Ram crew cab pickup truck, grey or olive in colour, with tinted windows.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with any information on the possible vehicle or driver or dashcam video to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

OPPHit and RunMidlandOntario Provincal PoliceMidland OntarioMidland hit-and-runDog RAMSothern Georgian Bay OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

