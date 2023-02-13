Midtown Toronto outage leaves thousands without power

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Thousands are without power after an outage in Toronto’s midtown area, according to Toronto Hydro.

In a tweet, the power provider said crews were “completing an assessment of damaged equipment” in an area around St. Clair Avenue East on Monday evening.

The area affected ran from Glencairn Avenue south to St. Clair Avenue East and from Avenue Road east to Mount Pleasant Road.

An outage map on the Toronto Hydro website showed Forest Hill South, Davisville Village and Eglinton Park as areas impacted.

“Customers in this area will be experiencing an outage as a result,” the tweet said.

A spokesperson told Global News an estimated 4,000 were without power.

Story continues below advertisement

It was estimated that power could be restored by 11:30 p.m.