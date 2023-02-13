Menu

Crime

Toronto, York police investigating after hold-up reported at bank

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 7:26 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigating after a robbery at a bank in the north end of Toronto, where the city meets Thornhill, Ont.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they received reports of a hold-up at a bank. In a tweet, Toronto police said officers were working with York Regional Police on an investigation.

One person was injured, police said. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A suspect fled the scene, according to police.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

Police arrest 4 suspects after series of robberies in York, Peel, Durham, Halton regions
