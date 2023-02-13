Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Sask. experts weigh in on new report from Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 5:35 pm
According to a new report from the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, there is an imbalance in the way women are diagnosed and treated. View image in full screen
According to a new report from the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, there is an imbalance in the way women are diagnosed and treated. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation released its report on the barriers women face when it comes to heart and brain health.

Every 16 minutes, a woman in Canada dies from a heart attack or stroke. The Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation says there is an imbalance in the way women are diagnosed and treated.

Read more: ‘It was my heart’: Women with heart disease face barriers to care in Canada, report says

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

“We know that women are underrepresented in research that is being done despite this significant impact that heart disease and stroke have on women,” said Carolyn Cyr, director of health policy systems at Heart and Stroke Saskatchewan.

“There is less known about those specific risk factors that impact women, so thinking of pregnancy and menopause and how they contribute to their heart and brain health, as well as women may show symptoms that may not be as easily recognizable.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Women’s heart and stroke symptoms commonly missed: report'
Women’s heart and stroke symptoms commonly missed: report

According to the report, there is a lack of awareness and knowledge of how men’s and women’s biological differences impact heart and brain health.

Trending Now

In Saskatchewan, it is an added challenge for women in rural and Indigenous communities to receive care quickly enough.

The head of Cardiology Regina said women tend to convey multiple symptoms instead of the usual crushing central chest pain – women tend to have back pain, nausea and fatigue.

Read more: ‘Silent killer’ concerns health professionals in Canada: Heart and Stroke survey

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

“So sometimes as health-care providers we get a little bit off track if we are not thinking ‘hey this is a women’s disease too, maybe I should do a heart tracing to make sure there’s not a heart attack happening,” said Andrea Lavoie.

Story continues below advertisement

Lavoie says more research should be done surrounding pregnant women and women in menopause because there are specific diseases that tend to occur especially those with other health conditions.

The findings are a follow-up to a report the organization released in 2018. Progress has been made but the foundation says there are still gaps.

– with files from Olivia Lawrence

Click to play video: 'Women with heart disease face barriers to care in Canada, report says'
Women with heart disease face barriers to care in Canada, report says
Saskatchewan NewsStrokeHeart AttackHeart And Stroke FoundationHeart And Stroke SaskatchewanCanadian Heart and Stroke Foundationheart and brainwomen heart and stroke
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers