No arrests in suspicious death probe as Woodstock, Ont. police appeal for information

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Woodstock, Ont. say they are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found inside a vehicle in the city’s southwest earlier this month.

Investigators located the body of Karen Cunningham, 30, on Sixth Street in a vehicle near Mill Street on Feb. 3. A black Mazda sedan could be seen at the scene, matching the description of the vehicle Cunningham was known to drive.

The discovery came a day after police launched a missing person investigation for her, stating that police and her family were concerned for her wellbeing.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case, police said Monday, adding that they were still looking for additional information to track her last few days.

“There is currently no perceived threat to public safety,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cunningham had worked as a personal support worker at the Woodingford Lodge long-term care facility in Woodstock since 2019, and had studied at Fanshawe College’s Woodstock campus, according to her Facebook profile.

She was laid to rest during a funeral service on Saturday at Brock & Visser Funeral Home.

“Karen was a very special person whose kindness and zest for life will be greatly missed,” the obituary reads. “She loved her friends and had the warmest smile that brightened every room she entered.”

In lieu of flowers, the obituary says that donations to Domestic Abuse Services Ontario or Ingamo Homes, a local non-profit that provides transitional services for women and their children fleeing violence, would be appreciated.

A GoFundMe to support Cunningham’s family, launched by a friend of the 30-year-old, had reached nearly $5,500 as of Monday afternoon.

“The loss of their beloved daughter/sister Karen has left a hole that can never be filled. Karen’s blue eyes and bright smile will be so greatly missed,” the GoFundMe says.

“Karen had a bigger-than-life personality, unmatched energy, and a heart larger than this universe. She had a way to make anyone around her feel like family and could make any situation a humorous one. Our lives already feel so empty knowing she isn’t physically with us anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).