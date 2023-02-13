Menu

Canada

Ontario Power Generation buying GM Canada’s former head office building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 2:48 pm
Ontario Power Generation says it has signed a deal to buy the former head office building for General Motors of Canada in Oshawa, Ont., and plans to use it for its own corporate headquarters. The General Motors Canada office in Oshawa, Ont., is photographed on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. View image in full screen
Ontario Power Generation says it has signed a deal to buy the former head office building for General Motors of Canada in Oshawa, Ont., and plans to use it for its own corporate headquarters. The General Motors Canada office in Oshawa, Ont., is photographed on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Ontario Power Generation says it has signed a deal to buy the former head office building for General Motors of Canada in Oshawa, Ont., and plans to use it for its own corporate headquarters.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

OPG says the building will be retrofitted before it moves in in late 2024.

Read more: Group forms to build small modular nuclear reactor in Ontario

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

GM Canada has been out of the building since the start of the pandemic when it shifted to remote work.

The automaker has since moved its corporate headquarters closer to its Canadian technical centre, test track and the Oshawa assembly plant.

Story continues below advertisement

OPG says it had planned to build a new headquarters adjacent to its Darlington Energy Complex, but changed tack when the option of repurposing an existing building became available.

General MotorsOntario Power GenerationOPGgeneral motors office opgontario power generation officeopg general motorsopg general motors office
© 2023 The Canadian Press

