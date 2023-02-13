WestJet preparing for summer takeoff from London, Ont. to Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The London International Airport continues to look toward the warmer months ahead as it announces WestJet’s summer schedule to Calgary and Edmonton.

The non-stop flights between the Forest City and Edmonton from Canada’s second-largest airline are set to take off twice weekly beginning May 19, and service to Calgary will hit the skies as of June 1 twice a day.

“WestJet continues to invest in our market and is adding additional service non-stop from London to Edmonton, along with increasing their frequency to Calgary this summer season,” Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport, wrote in a statement.

Earlier this month, Flair Airlines announced that it would also be adding flights to Calgary from London in expanding its summer lineup.

In response to WestJet’s summer schedule, McFadzean said “this is great news for London and the surrounding area, as we continue to give our passengers more options for exciting destinations across the country,”

John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer, said the airline is “entering into an exciting chapter of growth.”

“We are committed to providing vital domestic route options between Eastern and Western Canada to support travel demand across the country.”

For more information, visit westjet.com.