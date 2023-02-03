Flair Airlines adding flights to Calgary, expanding London, Ont. summer 2023 lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines is looking ahead to the summer and away from cold weather alerts by announcing new flights from Calgary to London set to take off in the coming months.

The low-fare airline said on Friday that it is expanding its summer 2023 lineup with the new service that will hit the skies three times a week starting on June 1.

Calgary joins three other routes scheduled for the warmer months: Halifax, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, which was announced earlier this week.

“The Flair flight offerings from London continue to grow with the addition of non-stop London to Calgary this summer, marking the fifth destination Flair is serving from London,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport.

“We are excited about this opportunity for London to grow further with Flair and encourage everyone to take advantage of their low introductory fares.”

The partnership between the local airline and airport was announced in June, with the newly added destinations building on previously scheduled service to Tucson, Ariz., which began on Dec. 5, 2022.

Flair’s expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft currently serves more than 35 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Flights to Vancouver will begin on June 7, flights to Halifax will begin on June 8, and service to Winnipeg is expected to start on June 11.

