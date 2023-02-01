Flair airline adding new flights out of Winnipeg, expanding existing routes

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines is adding a few new routes out and expanding the frequency of existing flights from Winnipeg.

The low-cost air carrier announced Wednesday it will begin offering flights from Winnipeg to Kelowna and Victoria in B.C., as well as London, Ont., this summer.

“The addition of these new routes out of Winnipeg is important for our growing network as we work to connect the dots,” said Flair’s chief commercial officer, Garth Lund, in a release.

“Winnipeg is an important part of our network, and the launch of our new routes to Victoria, Kelowna and London is a testament to our commitment to connecting Winnipeg to even more destinations across the country.”

“We are excited to continue to grow our presence in this important market.”

According to Flair’s media release, fares for one-way flights to Kelowna and Victoria will start as low as $49 and one-way flights to London, Ont., will start as low $69.

Flair’s twice-a-week flights to Victoria are scheduled to start June 9. Twice weekly flights to Kelowna will start June 10 while two flights a week to London are expected to start June 11.

Flair says the expansion will also see the number of flights out of Winnipeg increase for some existing routes, including six additional weekly flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport, five additional weekly flights to Calgary International Airport, and four more flights to Vancouver International Airport every week.

The changes will see Flair move to daily flights from Winnipeg to Calgary and Vancouver, and increase flights from Winnipeg to Toronto to three times daily.

Nick Hay, president of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, said Flair’s expansion will create more local jobs and bring more tourism money into Manitoba.

“We’re excited to see our partnership with Flair continue to grow to benefit all Manitobans,” Hays said in a release.

“Through the addition of more flights and more great destinations, Flair is helping to provide more convenient travel options to and from our region at affordable prices.”

We love ❤️ when friends swing by with gifts to share with the community! Thanks, @flairairlines, for visiting to announce more flights out of #YWG this summer, including to @ylwkelowna, @Fly_YYJ , and @flyyxu. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Wr6eQnedeS — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) February 1, 2023