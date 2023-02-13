Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indigo cybersecurity incident: Website remains offline, payment systems restored

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Help wanted: Canada struggling for experts in war against hackers'
Help wanted: Canada struggling for experts in war against hackers
WATCH ABOVE: Canada struggling for experts in war against hackers – Dec 5, 2018

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it’s once again able to accept debit, credit and gift cards in stores.

Read more: Cybersecurity incidents affected 18% of businesses in Canada last year: StatCan

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The bookstore chain was only able to accept cash for in-store purchases after a cybersecurity incident knocked out its electronic payment system and website last Wednesday.

The company’s website remains offline.

On social media, Indigo told customers it changed its in-store payment technology as part of its incident response.

Story continues below advertisement

The bookstore says customers may experience delays with part or all of online orders and returns.

Trending Now

Indigo spokeswoman Melissa Perri says the store is still unable to accept returns in person.

Read more: Cyber criminals may use new techniques, state sponsored threats to lure Canadians: agency

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

In an email, she says the company is continuing to work with third-party experts to investigate the situation and understand whether any customer data has been accessed.

cybersecurityIndigoindigo cybersecurityIndigo Books & Music Inc.Indigo cyber attackIndigo cybersecurity incidentIndigo payment outageIndigo stockIndigo website outage
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers