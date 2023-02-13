Indigo cybersecurity incident: Website remains offline, payment systems restored

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it’s once again able to accept debit, credit and gift cards in stores.
Read more: Cybersecurity incidents affected 18% of businesses in Canada last year: StatCan
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The bookstore chain was only able to accept cash for in-store purchases after a cybersecurity incident knocked out its electronic payment system and website last Wednesday.
The company’s website remains offline.
On social media, Indigo told customers it changed its in-store payment technology as part of its incident response.
The bookstore says customers may experience delays with part or all of online orders and returns.
Indigo spokeswoman Melissa Perri says the store is still unable to accept returns in person.
Read more: Cyber criminals may use new techniques, state sponsored threats to lure Canadians: agency
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
In an email, she says the company is continuing to work with third-party experts to investigate the situation and understand whether any customer data has been accessed.
Comments