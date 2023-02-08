Menu

Canada

Indigo says ‘cybersecurity incident’ has impacted online orders, electronic payments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 10:29 pm
An Indigo bookstore is seen Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Laval, Que. Indigo Books & Music Inc. trimmed its losses and increased revenues in its second quarter, buoyed by a renewed interest in reading and growing sales tied to at-home learning and kids entertainment. View image in full screen
An Indigo bookstore is seen Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Laval, Que. Indigo Books & Music Inc. trimmed its losses and increased revenues in its second quarter, buoyed by a renewed interest in reading and growing sales tied to at-home learning and kids entertainment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it is dealing with what it calls a “cybersecurity incident” that has affected online customer orders.

Toronto-based Indigo said in a release Wednesday that it hopes to have its systems back online as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the company says it can process orders paid for by cash in its stores.

Indigo says it temporarily can’t process electronic payments, accept gift cards or deal with returns.

No other details of the cybersecurity problem were released.

The company was dealing with customer questions about the service outage on social media.

“Hi there! At this time, you may experience delays with part or all of your order. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Indigo said in a reply to a customer question on Twitter.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

