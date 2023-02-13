Smoke bomb or firecracker set off at Kelowna mall: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are on the lookout for the teens who set off a firecracker or smoke bomb in the food court of the Orchard Park Mall.

Witnesses reported that the group of teens departed toward the bus loop Saturday just after 6 p.m., shortly after the smoky item was let loose in the mall. RCMP said they then fled the area when police arrived.



Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone with information or dash camera recordings from this time and area to please call the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-7874.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.