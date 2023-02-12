Menu

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia Eagles

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 12, 2023 10:24 pm

Patrick Mahomes proved why he is the NFL‘s Most Valuable Player as he shrugged off an ankle injury to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to claim their second Super Bowl in four years.

Kansas City’s hopes of returning home with the Lombardi trophy looked bleak late in the opening half when Mahomes appeared to re-injure the right ankle that had been a major worry coming into the game.

Restaurants and fans celebrate Superbowl in Toronto

Read more: Sask. world champion powwow dancer to perform, represent Canada at Super Bowl

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Grimacing in pain after a tackle, Mahomes hobbled off the field and slammed his helmet to the turf as the Chiefs headed into halftime trailing 24-14.

But when the teams returned after the break a resilient Mahomes produced a heroic effort, tossing two fourth-quarter touchdowns and engineering a final drive to set up Harrison Butker’s 27-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds to play.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Glendale; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Super BowlRihannaPhiladelphia Eagles2023 super bowlkansas chiefsPhiladelphia Eagles super bowlrihanna super bowlSuper Bowl LVIIkansas chief super bowlkansas chiefs win super bowlwho won the super bowlwho won the super bowl 2023
© 2023 Reuters

