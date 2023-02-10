Toronto police seek 5 suspects after wallets stolen from purses, jackets

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with multiple theft and fraud investigations in Toronto.

Toronto police said between November 2022 and January 2023, a group of men allegedly stole wallets from unsuspecting victims.

Police said them men communicated with each other using Bluetooth headphones.

Police are seeking to identify five suspects wanted in connection with a fraud and theft investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers allege the men stole wallets from jackets and purses that were hung over the backs of chairs at restaurants and food courts.

According to police, the suspects then allegedly made unauthorized purchases on the credit and debit cards, amounting to thousands of dollars.

Police said all five suspects are men between 25 and 35 years old, with medium builds.

They were seen wearing dark clothing and baseball caps.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims and are asking the public to be aware of their wallets while in public spaces,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.