Canada

Protest at McGill University held to demand justice for Nicous D’Andre Spring

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Montrealers protest, demand justice for 21 year-old killed while unlawfully jailed'
Montrealers protest, demand justice for 21 year-old killed while unlawfully jailed
WATCH: The Justice for Nicous Action Committee held a protest in Montreal on Friday, demanding answers in the case of Nicous D'Andre Spring who died while in detention on December 24. Advocates have been calling on the Quebec government to release video footage to help provide answers about what happened to the 21-year-old. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.

Exhausted and emotional, friends, family and allies of Nicous D’Andre Spring gathered at the gates of McGill University asking for justice.

“I’m calling up all the ancestors to please answer our prayers and give my brother justice, because we’re not stopping. We’re not stopping,” said Sarafina Dennie, Nicous’ sister.

Family spoke about how they’re still struggling to understand what led to his death.

“His life was taken for no reason, absolutely no reason and we’re really tired to be treated really messed up in Quebec by the police,” Dennie said.

Nicous was illegally detained at Bordeaux prison where officials say there was an altercation.

Guards then fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice.

Read more: Sister of Montreal man who died while illegally jailed wants video footage released

He was taken to hospital where he died.

“I just felt like crying the whole time. It could have been me, my cousin, my brother. It’s so painful,” said Edna A Do Prado, who was at the protest.

Do Prado along with other protesters marched towards the Montreal Courthouse, where they hope they see those responsible prosecuted.

“If I or anyone or anybody else who looks like me decides to assault someone until they died, I would go to jail,” said Svens, one of the protest organizers and a prison reform advocate.

Trending Now

Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of the 21 year-old.

Quebec provincial police are conducting a criminal investigation and management of Bordeaux jail is undergoing an administrative review.

But protesters here have lost trust in the system.

They want video footage of the altercation and incident to be released.

Read more: Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained

“The video will give evidence and give peace to the family to understand what really happened with their brother because there is no trust with what they’re telling us because it does not add up,” Svens said.

They say that if accountability doesn’t happen, more young men like Nicous will keep dying needlessly.

“The system needs to change, it needs to go, it’s broken,” said Flora Nwakobi, who participated in the protest.

Quebec’s public security minister says that they analyze the conclusions and recommendations received, and put in place the appropriate corrective measures if necessary.

“The MSP is committed to the smooth running of these investigations and offers its full cooperation to the entities responsible for them,” wrote spokesperson Louise Quentin in an email.

Quentin went on to say the ministry could not further comment as to not interfere with ongoing investigations.

Click to play video: 'Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained'
Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained
Global Montreal At 5:30Montreal protestNicous D'Andre SpringIllegal detentionQuebec jail deathBourdeaux JailJail Death VideoJustice For Nicous Action Committee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

