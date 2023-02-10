Vancouver police identify victim, seek motive in fatal Chinatown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Nikolai Sugak, 32, has been named as the homicide victim after he was found gravely injured near West Pender and Carrall streets just after midnight on Feb. 6.

Police identified Sugak on Friday. They believe he was stabbed in the nearby Shanghai Alley in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood, and died shortly after he was found.

Investigators are renewing their appeals for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are still working to determine if there was a motive for this murder,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“Our homicide investigators have collected important evidence, and while we now have a better understanding of what took place. We still need anyone with information to come forward.”

“This is a neighbourhood that sees a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day, and we believe there may be witnesses or people with dash-cams who have important information that could help us solve this crime,” Vistin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD Homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.