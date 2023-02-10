Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I’m sure the CFL will catch up’: Sask.’s opinion on Super Bowl vs. Grey Cup

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Olympian Sports seeing demand for NFL merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII'
Saskatoon’s Olympian Sports seeing demand for NFL merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII
David Mysko, a sales associate with Olympian Sports, reacted on Friday to the demand for Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs merchandise, like jerseys, ahead of the 57th Super Bowl taking place on Sunday in Arizona.

Local restaurants and sports bars are sure to be packed with football fans across Saskatchewan this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take to the field for the 2023 Super Bowl.

An Angus Reid Institute study showed that three in five Canadian football fans would choose to watch the Super Bowl over the Grey Cup.

Those that disagreed were from the Prairie provinces, claiming that the Grey Cup has their hearts.

“That shows you that football is a big piece of the fabric of Saskatchewan,” said Saskatoon Hilltops coach Tom Sargeant.

“Obviously we are in Riderville here, so sales for that is always going to be great over the years here for that, but with the Blue Bombers winning over the last three years it has been a different story,” said sales associate David Mysko at Saskatoon’s Olympian Sports.

Story continues below advertisement

He said that business has been booming as people try to snag merchandise of their favourite teams and up-and-coming players.

Trending Now

Read more: Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“The NFL over the CFL has been a more competitive league so I think people have been watching the NFL over the CFL,” Mysko said. “I’m sure the CFL will catch up and it will be good on both sides there.”

Regardless of allegiance, viewers around the globe will tune in this weekend for a fantastic game.

“Football is a blue-collar sport,” said Sargeant. “It’s physical, it’s a grind, it’s everything I think part of being born and raised in the great province of Saskatchewan is all about. Nothing comes easy and there are no free lunches.

Click to play video: 'Super Bowl Sunday: DIY Your Game Day Party'
Super Bowl Sunday: DIY Your Game Day Party
Advertisement
CFLGrey CupNFLKansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia EaglesOlympian SportsRidervillesuper bowl 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers