Proposal calls for Peterborough garbage collection with clear bags every second week

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough may switch to garbage collection every other week and also implement the use of clear garbage bags, both beginning in late October.

An extensive staff report going to city council on Monday recommends every-other-week collection of residential garbage beginning on Oct. 31.

The change would coincide with the city’s launch of a new organic waste processing program with a new facility adjacent to the Bensfort Road landfill.

2:06 City finalizing design for organic waste processing facility

The report says approximately 1,000 tonnes (eight per cent) in the garbage stream has been identified as targeted blue box material. The switch to clear garbage bags — already implemented in surrounding municipalities in Peterborough County — would “contribute to reduced collection and disposal costs at the Bensfort Road landfill and support longer-term landfill capacity.”

Story continues below advertisement

“As industry will assume full financial responsibility of residential recycling collection and processing costs for the City of Peterborough effective January 1, 2024, the clear bag and bi-weekly garbage collection will support diversion opportunities and represent savings to the city,” the report states.

The report says weekly garbage and organics collection is not recommended as they would require additional equipment and staffing. An every-other-week operation would save $1.6 million annually and can currently be completed by the current public works fleet “at no additional cost.”

“It is estimated that increasing garbage collection to a weekly schedule would require an additional capital expense of approximately $3.2 million, and annual increased operating expenses of approximately $1.6 million per year indefinitely,” the report states.

“Curbside collection of garbage under a manual system utilizing clear bags offers substantial time-in-motion efficiencies over bins or automated cart-based programs in addition to substantial operating and capital cost savings.

Residents will be permitted to have one or two “privacy bags” to dispose of items such as diapers, personal information that can’t be shredded or recycled, sanitary products,

The report says the adoption of the program would be a key part of the city’s Waste Management Master Plan released in October 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

City council will review the report during Monday’s general committee meeting.