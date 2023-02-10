Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 10

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 10'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 10
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Feb. 10.

Saskatchewan Medical Association president Dr. John Gjevre discusses health-care funding and what’s taking place at this year’s Heritage Festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SMA president reacts to new health-care funding from Ottawa

The president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association says while they welcome any investment in health care, there is a clear need for more resources.

Dr. John Gjevre made his comment after a funding announcement by Ottawa on Tuesday.

Gjevre joins Chris Carr to discuss the new funding and the challenges facing Saskatchewan in dealing with long wait times and a lack of family doctors.

Click to play video: 'SMA president reacts to new healthcare funding from Ottawa'
SMA president reacts to new healthcare funding from Ottawa

Celebrating Saskatoon’s heritage at the Western Development Museum

Trending Now

Feb. 12 is Festival Day at the Western Development Museum.

Story continues below advertisement

It celebrates Saskatoon’s civic, natural and cultural heritage — with this year’s theme the South Saskatchewan River.

Jason Wall, the event’s master of ceremonies, has the details of what is taking place at the WDM.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating Saskatoon’s heritage at the Western Development Museum'
Celebrating Saskatoon’s heritage at the Western Development Museum

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 10

Breezy, but mild — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, Feb. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 10'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 10
Global News Morning SaskatoonSMAWestern Development MuseumHeritage FestivalSaskatchewan Medical Associationhealthcare fundingDr. John GjevreHeritage Festival Saskatoon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers