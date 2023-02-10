Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 10

Saskatchewan Medical Association president Dr. John Gjevre discusses health-care funding and what’s taking place at this year’s Heritage Festival.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
SMA president reacts to new health-care funding from Ottawa
The president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association says while they welcome any investment in health care, there is a clear need for more resources.
Dr. John Gjevre made his comment after a funding announcement by Ottawa on Tuesday.
Gjevre joins Chris Carr to discuss the new funding and the challenges facing Saskatchewan in dealing with long wait times and a lack of family doctors.
Celebrating Saskatoon’s heritage at the Western Development Museum
Feb. 12 is Festival Day at the Western Development Museum.
It celebrates Saskatoon’s civic, natural and cultural heritage — with this year’s theme the South Saskatchewan River.
Jason Wall, the event’s master of ceremonies, has the details of what is taking place at the WDM.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 10
Breezy, but mild — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, Feb. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast.
Comments