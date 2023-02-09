For or against? Downtown Lethbridge community on potential parking fine increase

Send this page to someone via email

If you visit downtown Lethbridge during typical business hours, there’s a good chance you’ll have to pay for parking. And if you don’t, you’re risking a $25 fine unless it’s paid within the first seven days, in which case you’re only out $10.

Despite the fact Lethbridge currently has lower fines than several communities, including Medicine Hat and Red Deer, city discussions of doubling that penalty to $50 (or $35 within the first week) has some in the community raising alarms.

There is worry the risk of a heftier ticket will keep people away from what’s been described as an already struggling downtown.

“The downtown has had a lot to deal with over the last few years. COVID pretty much closed down downtown, and then we also have the issues around the opioid crisis,” said Sarah Amies, executive director of the Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

“Doubling the parking fines just seems like the final blow on some levels.”

1:39 City of Lethbridge fielding less complaints about new downtown parking kiosks Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter:

City council was set to discuss second and third readings of the bylaw amendment on Tuesday but decided to put the matter back to the economic standing policy committee on Feb. 15 to allow for more public feedback.

“The fact that city council is willing to listen to some community consultation is (an excellent thing) because I don’t know that city council understands just how a devastating affect this has the potential to have on the downtown,” Amies said.

Penny Warris, who co-owns Analog Books, is simply glad there isn’t talk of increasing the actual cost to park; just the penalty if you don’t pay.

“The hourly rate of parking (is a) very reasonable charge,” she expressed.

She added their business hasn’t encountered too many issues with paid parking and understands the desire to incentivize people to pay.

“I think that this is a good way to encourage compliance, to make sure that people are being fair,” Warris added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are able to use the Flowbird app for our customers, so they are able to come in and give us their plate number, we can put some money on their plate and we find that works really well for our customers.”

But the Downtown BRZ and business owners like hairstylist Taralyn Berte don’t want another potential deterrent to coming downtown.

Berte said some of her clients already struggle with the existing system and described the potential fine increase as a roadblock.

“I hear from clients that they’ve gotten a ticket the last time they were here, and (sometimes) they want me to pay for the ticket,” she said. “Then that starts running my costs up and stuff like that too, and I do feel bad because I want them to keep coming back.”

Parking is free in the downtown area between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. weekdays and on Saturday and Sunday.

The committee meeting set for 1:30 p.m. at city hall next Wednesday is open for the public to attend.