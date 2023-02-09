Fog advisory issued for Toronto on Thursday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the city of Toronto, warning of reduced visibility on Thursday.

The weather agency issued the advisory just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, saying near zero visibility in fog is expected in some areas.

Environment Canada said areas of dense fog have developed west of Lake Ontario Thursday afternoon.

“Fog may persist for a few hours before lifting [Thursday] evening,” the weather agency said in the advisory.

Environment Canada said if visibility is reduced while driving, motorists should turn on their lights and “maintain a safe following distance.”