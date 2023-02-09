Fog advisory issued for Toronto on Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the city of Toronto, warning of reduced visibility on Thursday.
The weather agency issued the advisory just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, saying near zero visibility in fog is expected in some areas.
Read more: Heavy rain, strong winds expected Thursday in Toronto
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Environment Canada said areas of dense fog have developed west of Lake Ontario Thursday afternoon.
Trending Now
“Fog may persist for a few hours before lifting [Thursday] evening,” the weather agency said in the advisory.
Environment Canada said if visibility is reduced while driving, motorists should turn on their lights and “maintain a safe following distance.”
Comments