Vernon woman apprehended under Mental Health Act after vehicle driven into police cruiser

A Vernon, B.C., woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act Wednesday after a vehicle rammed into a police cruiser.

RCMP were called Wednesday by someone who believed the woman was suffering a mental health crisis and at around 5 p.m. she was located in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Tronson Road.

“Officers approached the woman and began to communicate with her. Despite continued efforts to de-escalate the situation, the woman tried to escape by driving into the police vehicles that had been positioned to prevent her from leaving,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Recognizing the risk the woman’s behaviour posed to the safety of the public, police, and herself, an officer broke a passenger side window to gain access to the vehicle.”

After a brief struggle, RCMP said the woman was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital for treatment.

“Our primary goal in any intervention is for a safe resolution,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The quick action by the responding officers allowed this situation to be resolved safely and prevented anyone from being injured.”