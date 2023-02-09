Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon woman apprehended under Mental Health Act after vehicle driven into police cruiser

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 5:47 pm
FILE. An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. View image in full screen
FILE. An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A Vernon, B.C., woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act Wednesday after a vehicle rammed into a police cruiser.

RCMP were called Wednesday by someone who believed the woman was suffering a mental health crisis and at around 5 p.m. she was located in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Tronson Road.

“Officers approached the woman and began to communicate with her. Despite continued efforts to de-escalate the situation, the woman tried to escape by driving into the police vehicles that had been positioned to prevent her from leaving,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting'
Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting

“Recognizing the risk the woman’s behaviour posed to the safety of the public, police, and herself, an officer broke a passenger side window to gain access to the vehicle.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

After a brief struggle, RCMP said the woman was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital for treatment.

“Our primary goal in any intervention is for a safe resolution,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The quick action by the responding officers allowed this situation to be resolved safely and prevented anyone from being injured.”

 

RCMPNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpMental Health ActTronson RoadPolice Vehicle Rammedwoman apprehended
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers