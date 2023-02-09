Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary Economic Development praises new report on tech sector perceptions of city

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 9, 2023 6:25 pm
The Calgary Economic Development is praising a new report surveying business leaders and employees in the technology sector about their perceptions of the city. View image in full screen
The Calgary Economic Development is praising a new report surveying business leaders and employees in the technology sector about their perceptions of the city. Getty Images

The Calgary Economic Development (CED) is praising a new report surveying business leaders and employees in the technology sector about their perceptions of the city.

Stone-Olafson, a local research firm, surveyed 1,875 business leaders and workers from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, 2022, across 10 markets in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K: Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Austin, Houston and London.

According to a CED news release on Wednesday, key findings include 90 per cent of business leaders surveyed have a positive impression of Calgary, up one per cent from 2021.

Read more: Calgary’s technology and innovation sector gets big funding boost from Ottawa

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Almost 74 per cent said Calgary is becoming a new hub for tech and innovation, according to the CED.

Story continues below advertisement

About 76 per cent of business leaders and 51 per cent of workers said Calgary has a diverse economy, the CED said.

The CED added 75 per cent of business leaders said Calgary is better for doing business than other markets and 55 per cent of business leaders surveyed would consider moving or expanding to Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Gondek heads to Los Angeles to sell Calgary to Hollywood'
Mayor Gondek heads to Los Angeles to sell Calgary to Hollywood

QR Calgary and Global News have not seen the report in question. The CED said it is not planning on releasing the report to the public.

A spokesperson for Stone-Olafson denied QR Calgary’s requests to see the report.

“The numbers are up this year, which is fantastic,” said Brad Parry, president and chief executive officer of the CED.

“People are starting to believe that business leaders and talents see the opportunities here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Downtown Calgary slowly reviving as tech firms move in

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Parry said he is seeing a perception change from workers as well. More and more tech workers are interested in moving to Calgary, not just business leaders.

Trending Now

“When I first came here in late-2019 and early-2020, people were reluctant to move to Calgary because they were afraid there wouldn’t be a career path,” he said.

“We have been very intentional in changing the narrative by talking about the amazing work that’s being done, our city and the game-changing technologies that are being developed.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary company bringing out of this world tech to Alberta’s oilsands'
Calgary company bringing out of this world tech to Alberta’s oilsands

Mathew Stone, an associate at Stone-Olafson, said this is the first year the firm could see the impacts of outreach and rebranding efforts from the City of Calgary and the CED.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have leaders who are much more familiar about Calgary and the talent here, but that also means they have a clear understanding of the diversity of options that are here,” Stone told Global News.

“There’s been a real solidification of knowledge points about Calgary and incremental growth.”

Read more: New Calgary parkade and innovation centre hopes to be platform for tech growth

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

But the pollster said tech workers’ perceptions of Calgary is still lagging behind. Many still primarily view Calgary as an oil market but that perception is fading over time.

“Calgary’s getting more credit for things like a tech sector that’s sustaining real jobs or more career opportunities beyond the traditional oil sector,” Stone said.

Tessa Brown, senior recruitment consultant for Procom Consultants Group, said the tech sector is in a “down period” because of layoffs.

Click to play video: 'Calgary company models growing LGBTQ2S+ diversity movement in tech industry'
Calgary company models growing LGBTQ2S+ diversity movement in tech industry

However, the overall trajectory for the sector in Calgary is very positive.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think if you look back at what it was like two years ago, how far we’ve grown since then is absolutely fantastic,” Brown told Global News.

“I think Calgary has become a really attractive tech hub because of relatively cheap cost of living, and it’s cheap to move for businesses.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think Calgary has become a really attractive tech hub because of relatively cheap cost of living, and it's cheap to move for businesses."

Brown said she is trying to recruit local Calgary talent before expanding her searches elsewhere.

Read more: Garmin Canada announces Alberta expansion despite other tech turmoil

Read next: Netflix Canada begins its password-sharing crackdown. Here’s what to know

She said a lot of start-ups are coming to Calgary because there are a lot of opportunities and investments.

“It’s short-term pain (with the layoffs) but we will have long-term gain and it will be looking really good,” Brown said.

“There are a number of aspects that make it attractive for both employers and skilled workers to come and live here.”

QR Calgary reached out to the Mayor Jyoti Gondek and the City of Calgary with requests for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Calgary EconomyCalgary Economic DevelopmentCalgary tech sectorBrad Parrycalgary perceptions surveycalgary tech sector growthstone-olafson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers