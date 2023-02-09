Man charged in connection with drug, firearm investigation in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a firearm and drug investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Jan. 20, officers launched a drug investigation in the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West area.

Police said a man and his vehicle were identified in the investigation and the man was seen “engaging in drug activity.”

Officers said Naiemul Haque from Toronto was arrested.

According to police, at the time of his arrest, a loaded firearm was found.

Police said a Glock 26 prohibited compact semi-automatic with the serial numbers filed off was allegedly seized.

Officers said on Thursday, a search warrant was executed on Haque’s vehicle.

Police said officers seized cocaine, crack, fentanyl, crystal meth and Canadian and American money.

Haque has now also been charged with several offences including possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm and four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.