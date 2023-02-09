Menu

Crime

Charges withdrawn against man accused of stealing Pride flag in Norwich Township

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted February 9, 2023 2:52 pm
Pride flag View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. The Canadian Press file

A Tillsonburg, Ont., man arrested in connection with the defacement and theft of Pride flags in Norwich Township last spring had his charges withdrawn late last year, court documents show.

Jacob Dey, 48, of Tillsonburg, had been taken into custody on June 1, 2022 and subsequently charged after several Pride flags were reported stolen or vandalized in the community between May 20 and 24.

Court documents show Dey was accused of mischief for “obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property, to wit: Pride flags” and theft under $5,000 after Pride flags were taken from the property of Norwich BIA.

Both charges were withdrawn at the request of Crown prosecutors in early December 2022, according to the court documents. Their withdrawal was first reported by the London Free Press.

Inquiries to the provincial Crown attorney’s office in Woodstock, the Ministry of the Attorney General, and Dey’s defence lawyer, Karl Toews, were not returned by publishing time.

The Norwich investigation also saw police charge a 16-year-old with two counts of theft under $5,000. The current status of those counts is unclear.

Three weeks after his arrest, Dey made local headlines when he appeared before a Norwich Township council meeting and engaged in a 30-minute rant, arguing against gender inclusivity and sexual identity education in schools, and comparing the support of Pride and the Pride flag to Nazi Germany.

“We can think of the Napoleonic time and also think of the 1930s where artists stood up and started a social movement and got into politics,” Dey said, referring to Adolf Hitler’s rise in Nazi Germany, according to a recording of the meeting.

“I’m not saying that compares totally to what is happening today, but a movement is extremely, extremely dangerous, and a movement works strictly on a person’s demands.”

The Norwich incidents were among several investigations across southwestern Ontario last year involving anti-LGBTQ2 acts.

In Ingersoll, a Pride crosswalk was defaced with paint, while in Tillsonburg, a business owner reported two incidents in which their Pride flags were burned.

OPP’s Leamington detachment also reported the theft of three Pride flags from three schools in the municipality in June, while in September, a Pride flag was found hanging in a noose from the propane tanks of a food truck at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair.

It’s not clear if any suspects were charged in connection with those incidents.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

