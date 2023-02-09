Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

More kiosks, more staff added to collision-reporting centres in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 1:48 pm
More kiosks at an Edmonton collision reporting centre, Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
More kiosks at an Edmonton collision reporting centre, Feb. 9, 2023. Global News

More kiosks, more staff and more space are being added to the two collision-reporting centres that opened in Edmonton in September 2022.

Read more: 2 collision reporting centres open Thursday; aim to free up Edmonton police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Accident Support Services International said Thursday the changes are being made to respond to the needs of Edmontonians.

The ASSI is making wait times available online so drivers can check the wait for each centre before they arrive.

It is also streamlining the process for tow truck drivers by adding express towing lanes to allow tow trucks with non-drivable vehicles to be seen by ASSI staff as soon as possible.

Read more: Edmonton’s collision reporting centres to prioritize vehicles brought in by tow truck

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

When the centres opened, they had 25 employees between the two locations. Now, they have 65 staff.

Additional kiosks have been added to the south collision-reporting centre so more drivers can start their report rather than waiting for a staff member.

Since opening, 19,000 motorists have reported a collision at the locations.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton collision reporting centres put to the test amid 1st snowfall of the season'
Edmonton collision reporting centres put to the test amid 1st snowfall of the season

“This was a big change in how Edmontonians are used to dealing with collisions,” said Kumar Siva, ASSI’s chief operating officer. “As with any new process, there is an adjustment period. In the months since opening, we heard from Edmontonians on how we can improve, and we’ve done an internal assessment to determine how we can continue to meet high demands and improve service delivery.”

Trending Now

Drivers can also help expedite the reporting process by having all the required documentation ready: driver’s licence, valid insurance and vehicle registration.

Story continues below advertisement

During bad weather, drivers don’t have to report collisions on the same day. They can wait until the weather improves, ASSI said.

One centre is located at 15750 – 116 Ave. in north Edmonton and the other is on the south side at 5805 – 87A St. They are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on statutory holidays.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton to open 2 collision reporting centres for drivers involved in minor crashes'
Edmonton to open 2 collision reporting centres for drivers involved in minor crashes
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton TrafficInsuranceVehicle InsuranceCar Crashescollision reporting centreAccident Support Services International
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers