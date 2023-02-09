More kiosks, more staff added to collision-reporting centres in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

More kiosks, more staff and more space are being added to the two collision-reporting centres that opened in Edmonton in September 2022.

Accident Support Services International said Thursday the changes are being made to respond to the needs of Edmontonians.

The ASSI is making wait times available online so drivers can check the wait for each centre before they arrive.

It is also streamlining the process for tow truck drivers by adding express towing lanes to allow tow trucks with non-drivable vehicles to be seen by ASSI staff as soon as possible.

When the centres opened, they had 25 employees between the two locations. Now, they have 65 staff.

Additional kiosks have been added to the south collision-reporting centre so more drivers can start their report rather than waiting for a staff member.

Since opening, 19,000 motorists have reported a collision at the locations.

“This was a big change in how Edmontonians are used to dealing with collisions,” said Kumar Siva, ASSI’s chief operating officer. “As with any new process, there is an adjustment period. In the months since opening, we heard from Edmontonians on how we can improve, and we’ve done an internal assessment to determine how we can continue to meet high demands and improve service delivery.”

Drivers can also help expedite the reporting process by having all the required documentation ready: driver’s licence, valid insurance and vehicle registration.

During bad weather, drivers don’t have to report collisions on the same day. They can wait until the weather improves, ASSI said.

One centre is located at 15750 – 116 Ave. in north Edmonton and the other is on the south side at 5805 – 87A St. They are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on statutory holidays.