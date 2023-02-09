Almost 1 million Albertans have received affordability payments

Send this page to someone via email

Almost one million people have received their affordability payments as of Feb. 8, the Alberta government said Thursday.

Premier Danielle Smith announced the affordability payments during a televised address last November, which will give eligible Albertans $600 over a six-month timeframe.

As of Wednesday, the province said 950,000 Albertans had received their first $100 or had a parent or guardian receive the payment on their behalf.

Around 469,000 of those were children, 380,000 of those were seniors and 118,000 of those were vulnerable Albertans on support programs such as the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH).

The government said more than 140,000 applications were successfully processed for payment within the first 24 hours of the portal opening.

This means $96 million has been dispersed to Albertans, according to the United Conservative government.

Payments were delivered via direct deposit or cheque for all of those who enrolled after Jan. 27 and those who enrolled after that date will get their payments within 10 days of completing their application.

“This is an incredible milestone in our continued efforts to keep Alberta affordable,” Affordability Minister Matt Jones said in Thursday’s news release.

“Our government remains focused on affordability, and we will continue to explore additional relief for Albertans.”