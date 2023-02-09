18-year-old Balgonie, Sask. man charged following child pornography investigation

See more sharing options

Police have charged an 18-year-old man from Balgonie, Sask., with possession of child pornography.

In a release, the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit says it began an investigation into child pornography and on Oct. 13, 2022, it conducted a search warrant in the Balgonie area.

“Electronic devices were seized for further examination,” stated police.

Seth Harlon Saunderson was charged on Wednesday with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

Police stated that Saunderson was released on numerous conditions until his next court date on March 8 at 9:30 a.m. in Regina.

According to the release, the Saskatchewan ICE unit includes investigating members from the Saskatchewan RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service. The unit investigates crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.