Crime

Woman charged with arson in connection with daycare, dental office fires in Fort Saskatchewan

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigation underway after Fort Saskatchewan businesses burn'
Investigation underway after Fort Saskatchewan businesses burn
Two Fort Saskatchewan businesses -- a daycare and a dental office -- burned down early this morning after a serious fire engulfed the building. Chris Chacon has the details – Aug 14, 2022

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of arson and breach of probation in connection with several fires in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., this year and last year.

RCMP said April Beth Oleksyn, a Fort Saskatchewan resident, was charged.

Six dumpsters were set on fire on Feb. 5, 2023 near 99 Avenue and 99 Street in Fort Saskatchewan.

While investigating those fires, RCMP got video footage and identified and arrested a suspect.

Read more: Investigation underway after Fort Saskatchewan businesses burn

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

RCMP said further investigation made Oleksyn a suspect in the Aug. 14, 2022 arson of a daycare and dental office on 104 Street and 99 Avenue.

Oleskyn has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 9.

The investigations into the other recent arsons are ongoing,” RCMP said.
