Woman charged with arson in connection with daycare, dental office fires in Fort Saskatchewan

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of arson and breach of probation in connection with several fires in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., this year and last year.

RCMP said April Beth Oleksyn, a Fort Saskatchewan resident, was charged.

Six dumpsters were set on fire on Feb. 5, 2023 near 99 Avenue and 99 Street in Fort Saskatchewan.

While investigating those fires, RCMP got video footage and identified and arrested a suspect.

RCMP said further investigation made Oleksyn a suspect in the Aug. 14, 2022 arson of a daycare and dental office on 104 Street and 99 Avenue.

Oleskyn has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 9.