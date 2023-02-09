Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'William Sandeson claims he killed Taylor Samson in self-defence'
William Sandeson claims he killed Taylor Samson in self-defence
William Sandeson has taken the stand in his own defence at his first-degree murder trial. Sandeson told the jury he was worried about getting robbed in August 2015 when Taylor Samson was coming to sell him 20 pounds of weed. Sandeson admitted to killing Samson, but says he did so in self-defence. Callum Smith reports.

A Halifax university student on trial for killing a fellow student during a drug deal has completed his testimony after four days in the witness box.

William Sandeson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, who was 22 when he was shot to death in Sandeson’s apartment.

Earlier this week, Sandeson told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he fired his gun at Samson in self-defence when the drug dealer lunged at him during a violent dispute over nine kilograms of marijuana.

Read more: William Sandeson cross-examined about night Taylor Samson was killed

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The Crown is arguing Sandeson had planned to kill Samson and steal his marijuana because the accused was deep in debt and needed the money to pay for medical school — allegations Sandeson has firmly denied.

Story continues below advertisement

Sandeson testified that at one point, he and Samson — a much larger man — wrestled for control of the 9-mm handgun, but Sandeson said he managed to break free and point the firearm at the other man.

Trending Now

During cross-examination today, the Crown showed Sandeson a series of police photographs taken three days later showing wounds on his shirtless upper body.

Click to play video: 'Murder trial: Lawyer grills William Sandeson on his ‘two sides’'
Murder trial: Lawyer grills William Sandeson on his ‘two sides’

Sandeson pointed to bruises and scratches on his hands, which he said were caused by the struggle for the gun on the night of Aug.
15, 2015.

He also noted bruising around one of his shoulders, which he said was caused by carrying a large bag that at one point contained Samson’s body, which has yet to be found.

Aside from those injuries, the photos showed no other wounds, even though Sandeson testified that Samson has pinned him against a table and had his arms around him during the tussle for the gun.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

Taylor SamsonWilliam SandesonHalifax murder trialWilliam Sandeson trialDalhousie university murderHalifax Drug Deal MurderDal 2015 murder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers