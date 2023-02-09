Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax university student on trial for killing a fellow student during a drug deal has completed his testimony after four days in the witness box.

William Sandeson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, who was 22 when he was shot to death in Sandeson’s apartment.

Earlier this week, Sandeson told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he fired his gun at Samson in self-defence when the drug dealer lunged at him during a violent dispute over nine kilograms of marijuana.

The Crown is arguing Sandeson had planned to kill Samson and steal his marijuana because the accused was deep in debt and needed the money to pay for medical school — allegations Sandeson has firmly denied.

Sandeson testified that at one point, he and Samson — a much larger man — wrestled for control of the 9-mm handgun, but Sandeson said he managed to break free and point the firearm at the other man.

During cross-examination today, the Crown showed Sandeson a series of police photographs taken three days later showing wounds on his shirtless upper body.

Sandeson pointed to bruises and scratches on his hands, which he said were caused by the struggle for the gun on the night of Aug.

15, 2015.

He also noted bruising around one of his shoulders, which he said was caused by carrying a large bag that at one point contained Samson’s body, which has yet to be found.

Aside from those injuries, the photos showed no other wounds, even though Sandeson testified that Samson has pinned him against a table and had his arms around him during the tussle for the gun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.