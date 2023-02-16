Ukraine: The hunt for Russian collaborators and the case against an alleged disinformation journalist

The collaborationist Since Ukrainian troops retook Kherson on Nov. 11, investigators have found evidence of widespread Russian war crimes — torture, killings, sexual crimes, disappearances and extensive property damage. Advertisement More than 1,000 residents were imprisoned during the occupation, many for months in detention centres known as “basements,” according to officials. Ten suspected torture centres were uncovered. More than 200 civilians were executed, another 400 died in shelling and 112 were killed by land mines, while about 500 are still missing, Ukrainian investigators said. View image in full screen Andrii Kovalenko, Kherson regional war crimes prosecutor, at his office in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Jan. 20, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News The chief prosecutor for the region, Andrii Kovalenko, said he began documenting the extent of these suspected war crimes long before Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians back across the Dnieper River. But he said he did not realize how bad it was until the area was liberated and he was able to visit. The Russian troops were out of control, he said. As awful as it had seemed from afar, “in reality, it was more horrifying.” Read more: ‘It’s a pity you are beautiful,’ Russians told Ukrainian police officer as they tortured her Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence Prosecutors have opened about 9,000 war crimes cases against Russian soldiers — but readers of Shelestenko and her newspaper were instead told that Ukraine was an “artificial” country, and Russia only wanted to free it from “fascists.” As Putin was struggling to justify his faltering war, Shelestenko appeared in a Russian news outlet discussing the “fascist slogans” and “hatred of everything Russian” in Kherson before the invasion. An article from her newspaper, posted on Shelestenko’s Facebook page, described grateful Kherson residents receiving food packages and medicine from the Russians. “Finally!” it claimed a woman had told them. “I’m so glad you came!” View image in full screen Gennady and Olena Shelestenko are both under investigation for allegedly collaborating with Russia. Facebook A 42-year-old mother of five whose husband is also accused of collaboration, Shelestenko has written that she is a descendent of a Russian naval captain who built Kherson’s first street. In an interview with Russian news outlet Ria Fan, she called herself “Russian by blood and Russian by spirit,” and said she had no time for Ukrainian nationalism. “Because I know the truth. I went to a Soviet school and (was) taught true history.” She went on to lament the difficulties she said her family faced in Ukraine prior to the invasion. She claimed she was “ridiculed for being Russian” and “faced harassment in her city.” Ukrainians “threatened to throw acid on the children,” she claimed, and she “never received any benefits and material support from the Ukrainian authorities.” The Russian troops, she wrote in her column for the Russian news outlet Kuban News, had provided the food, medicines and supplies the city lacked. “Firefighters and ambulances were brought in, even police cars were brought in. They opened all the hospitals and did everything there for free.” “Many people lived a peaceful life that Russia established, all institutions, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, banks, theatres, cafés, restaurants, shops, markets worked in the city,” she wrote. View image in full screen Since losing Kherson city, Russian forces have pummelled it with deadly artillery fire, damaging residential buildings and hospitals. Stewart Bell/Global News “The entire infrastructure was working,” she continued, “there was electricity, water, gas, they even managed to turn on the heating, the elevators were working. The city lived.… Repairs were made, abandoned buildings and premises were updated.” Asked about her depiction of Kherson, she told Global News the Russian invasion was justified by international law, and those arrested were released. “The city was able to survive solely thanks to the help of Russians,” she maintained. Advertisement

Kherson not pro-Russian, journalist says Shelestenko launched Khersonsky Visnyk New with her husband Gennady after the local newspaper Khersonsky Visnyk closed, said a Kherson journalist who fled the city after it was taken over by Russian troops. The free publication mirrored the old one in design, but was known for its “Russian narratives and propaganda,” Yevheniia Vinnych said in an interview in Kyiv. “Using this kind of tool, they created disinformation,” Vinnych said. “It was the focus of their work. Basically, they created an image for the occupiers that Kherson was waiting for the Russians.” Vinnych said she welcomed the investigation into Shelestenko, saying the image she created of Kherson was false. While there were pro-Russian elements in the city, they were a fringe. View image in full screen Kherson journalist Oksana Naumova in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 26, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News Fellow journalist Naumova said she crossed paths with Shelestenko at press conferences during the pandemic and noted she both was pro-Russian and flouted the city’s masking rules. “Also, it was very aggressive anti-vaccination,” Naumova said. Shelestenko justified Russia’s military actions and portrayed Kherson as a Russian city, she said. “So it was open information that they joined the Russian side.” While Shelestenko’s coverage was permitted, Naumova ran into trouble with the Russian military over pro-Ukrainian posts on her Facebook page, she said. View image in full screen Oksana Naumova, second from right, reporting in Kherson, Ukraine before the Russian invasion. Facebook “They came to me first because I’m a journalist, and second because of my Facebook page,” she said. A city official helped her flee in July. “Because they understood that if I didn’t leave the city, something would happen to me.” She said it was fair that Shelestenko was under investigation for collaboration. “Because we are living in a country of law, so these people should reply for their guilt,” she said. Intense Russian shelling of Kherson has prevented her from returning to her home city. Instead, she is adjusting to Kyiv, and shakes her head at purveyors of disinformation. “How can you lie like this? I don’t know. It’s difficult to say something about those people and not to use bad words,” she said. “I think she believed that Russia was here forever.” It wasn’t.