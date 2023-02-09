Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with attempted murder in connection with Wasaga Beach break-in

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 12:57 pm
Cropped Hand Of Handcuffs. View image in full screen
Cropped Hand Of Handcuffs. Getty Images

A 20-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident in Wasaga Beach last year.

On Feb. 2, 2022, around 10 p.m., Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police located a man with life-threatening injuries at an address on River Road West in Wasaga Beach.

The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre and has since recovered.

On Feb. 8, 2023, a suspect was arrested with the help of the Toronto Police Service.

Kailend Coote from Toronto has been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement, break and enter, and possession of dangerous weapons.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Thursday.

