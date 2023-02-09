RCMP make arrests for liquor act violations in rural Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they’ve made a pair of unrelated arrests in rural Manitoba related to violations of the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Act.

The first arrest, on Jan. 25, was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal private liquor sales in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Police said they searched a home in the community and found an undisclosed amount of liquor, as well as empty water bottles used to sell the product. The search also turned up dried cannabis and trafficking-related paraphernalia.

A 51-year-old Nisichawayasihk woman is awaiting charges.

On Friday afternoon, Wabowden RCMP made another liquor-related arrest when they were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 6.

Police said they were helping the three occupants of the vehicle — who didn’t want medical attention — when they discovered several bottles of liquor. A further search turned up a “large quantity” of booze.

The vehicle had been en route to Gods Lake Narrows, a dry community where possessing and selling alcohol is illegal.

A 30-year-old Gods Lake Narrows woman has been charged and fined $2,542.