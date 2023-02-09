Calgary police arrest 3 for drug trafficking after public tip

Send this page to someone via email

Thanks to a tip from the public, police arrested three people for drug trafficking in Calgary.

The tip was sent to Crime Stoppers in July 2022 about suspected drug activity in the downtown core.

Evidence was gathered by police in the fall and it was enough for warrants to be granted on two homes on the 900 block of 16 Avenue S.W., and the 800 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. Two vehicles were also searched at that time.

“This is yet another great example of the Calgary community coming forward to provide critical information that led to an investigation into dangerous activity occurring in our neighbourhoods,” said acting Staff Sgt. Averry Yanyk.

According to a news release, CPS seized:

Loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, with the serial number removed, containing a 12-round magazine with 11 rounds;

34 rounds of 9mm handgun ammunition;

70 grams of powdered cocaine;

16 grams of crack cocaine;

Drug distribution materials;

$700 cash

Twenty-seven-year-old Kwanele Mpofu was charged with trafficking and proceeds of crime. Police said Mpofu was released and will appear in court on Feb. 27.

Brandon Tallman, 27, was also charged with two drug-trafficking-related offences, proceeds of crime and six firearms-related offences, including possession of a firearm contrary to an order. Tallman was released and will next appear in court on Feb. 17.

Shawna-Lyn Seto, 29, was charged with two drug-trafficking-related charges and one charge related to proceeds of crime. She was also released and will next appear in court on Friday.

“We cannot overstate the importance of the public and police partnership when it comes to community safety and well-being and extend our thanks to the anonymous tipster who brought this forward,” Yanyk added.