B.C. documentary dives into human connection to wild animals

Send this page to someone via email

Join the pack and follow three people and their wild companions in the latest film from award-winning documentarian Mike McKinlay titled Part of the Pack.

“All of them each sort of have this love story with wolves. One of [the subjects] tracks a wolf, photographing this wild wolf on Vancouver Island, and two other stories about people who have wolf dogs, people who have literally wolves living in their backyards or apartment,” said McKinlay.

The film is being screened at festivals around the world, sharing these unique stories as a means of educating people about wolves, as well as exploring the connection between humans and the wild animal — stopping short of encouraging people to welcome a wolf-dog into their family.

Story continues below advertisement

“We wanted to show all sides of this love story of the wolf,” said McKinlay.

“We are trying to create a well-balanced thread for characters, which was really important to us. We wanted to show the truth and the reality of every side of the wolf.

“We don’t want to glamorize them, we don’t want to make them these things that you can just go out and play around with. We want to show all of those complicated dynamics of being around wild animal.”

McKinlay says one of the hardest parts of making this film was catching wild wolves on camera.

“These animals are extremely hard to find,” said McKinlay.

“It’s rare to have a sighting. You could go months without seeing one at all, and even a place where they frequent.”

McKinlay’s film, Part of the Pack. is now on the festival circuit winning awards and honourable mentions. The next screening is at the Victoria Film Festival Feb. 10 and in White Horse at the Available Light Film Festival on the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be released to the public in June on the Knowledge Network.